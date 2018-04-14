Phoebe Hospice to recognize National Healthcare Decisions Day

In an effort to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision making, Phoebe Putney Hospice will recognize National Healthcare Decisions Day. (Source: Phoebe Putney Hospital Website)

In an effort to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision making, Phoebe Putney Hospice will recognize National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16.

Staff and social workers will be at the Albany Mall to provide information and answer questions relating to advance care planning and advance directive forms.

Fee blood pressure checks will also be provided.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albany Mall Food Court on 2601 Dawson Road.

For more information, please call Amanda Clements, Public Relations Coordinator at (229)312-7106.

