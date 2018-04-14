Phoebe Hospice to recognize National Healthcare Decisions Day

The City of Thomasville Utilities' Solid Waste Department announces Spring Clean 2018.More >>
In an effort to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision making, Phoebe Putney Hospice will recognize National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16.More >>
Police have arrested a man they found scratching lottery tickets, he's accused of stealing from a convenience store in Albany.More >>
South Georgia has the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of SWGA under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5).More >>
Thomas County deputies were back at the shooting range on Friday.More >>
