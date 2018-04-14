Thomasville Utilities announce Spring Clean 2018

The City of Thomasville Utilities' Solid Waste Department announces Spring Clean 2018.

It's the perfect opportunity to safely dispose of paint, electronics, appliances, furniture and more, starting April 14-22.

Spring Clean 2018 will begin at 10 a.m. and end 2 p.m. each day of this year's event:

April 14- Parnell Park

April 15- Francis Weston Park

April 21- Cherokee Lake Park

April 22- Flipper Park

All sites will accept items include:

Computers

Gaming Consoles

Household Electronics

Small Household Appliances

Large Kitchen Appliances

Water Heaters

Mattresses

Box Springs

Furniture.

Hazardous products will only be accepted on April 21 at Cherokee Lake Park such as:

Automotive products

Paint products

Garden chemicals

Household chemicals

Televisions

"Disposing of the items that are accepted during the Spring Clean event can sometimes be difficult, so this is a great opportunity for our customers to clean out some of their unwanted and unusable items and conveniently and safely discard them," said Solid Waste Assistant Superintendent Jimmy Smith, Jr., "this event is for items that can be more cumbersome to dispose of, the Spring Clean is a perfect time to dispose of these products that may be taking up space in your garage, shed or workshop."

Tires, oil-based materials, liquid products and construction materials are not accepted at Spring Clean events.

For more information and a list of acceptable items, call the Solid Waste Department at (229)227-7092.

