Family fun night wraps up National Crime Victims Week in Dougherty County

Dougherty County hosts Bowling Family Fun Night at Strikers in Albany

Dougherty County wrapped up its week-long of events for National Crime Victims' Week with a bowling family fun night Friday.

Families and Dougherty County officials had fun at Albany Strikers Bowling Center.

All week long Dougherty County hosted a variety of events bringing awareness to crime victims' rights across Southwest Georgia.

