MCLB holds Month of the Military Child Parade

After the parade, there was a festival with food and family fun (Source: WALB)

Kids dressed up in costumes paraded around the Marine Corp Logistics Base Friday afternoon.

It was all part of Month of the Military Child celebrated across the United States.

The kids who participated are enrolled in the base's Children Youth Programs.

MCLB's Child Development Center Assistant Director Carolyn Perry said this event is all about showing appreciation towards the families on the base.

"We appreciate the military for what they do. We appreciate the families for allowing us to be their families as well," said Perry.

The parade also included MCLB Albany Public Safety Division representatives, students from Lamar Reese Elementary School and students from Worth County High School.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.