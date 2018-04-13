Lee Co. one step closer to getting 100-acre recreation complex

Lee County will soon buy this 100-acre parcel of land for the project (Source: WALB)

A quality of life improvement project in South Georgia is one step closer to reality.

Leesburg and Lee County released their 2018 Master Recreation Plan this week.

The plan includes developing a 100-acre parcel of land exclusively for recreational use.

Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander said Lee County leaders will purchase the land for $700,000 within the next month. He said once that's done, it's on to the next phase.

"The next step is for additional funds to be obligated towards recreation," said Alexander.

Alexander said the city and county are hoping for SPLOST funds along with grants from the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture.

Alexander also said he doesn't know how much the complex will cost yet.

"We haven't got that far with it. We've got a concept, but it all depends on when we get our engineers out there to actually survey the land and see what the best use of the recreation facilities," said Alexander.

Also included in the plan are athletic fields, an amphitheater and overflow parking.

