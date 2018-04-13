ASU spring game: Defense dominates, offense needs improvement

The Golden Rams have been without projected starting quarterback Stephon Masha this spring.

The only points in Friday night's scrimmage was a single field goal.

Thomas County Central alum Kelias Williams started with the first team, but he'd share time with last year's starter Chancellor Johnson.

No matter who was under center, the Dirty Blue defense had its way with the Gold Rush offense.

The defense forced three turnovers: two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Giardina opened up the playbook offensively, trying to put both signal callers in position to make tough decisions.

The boys in blue were having none of it.

Giardina said he'd much rather see problems on the offensive side of the ball as opposed to the defense.

"We've got to get better across the board. We had a little too much pressure on the quarterback tonight," said Giardina following the exhibition. "We tried to do things, we're still trying to experiment a little bit, run a lot of things in the read phase. We didn't do much just handing it off and grounding and pounding tonight. We wanted to see those guys read some stuff. It was good, we'll see how we're going to get better."

Albany State has three more spring practices to tighten up loose ends.

The Golden Rams will have just two home games out of 10 this coming fall.