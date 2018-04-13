Thomas Co. deputies zero in on new equipment

Thomas County deputies were back at the shooting range on Friday.

This time to zero in on new close combat optics, or CCOs. That's a military grade scope that can cost anywhere from $600 to $800, but the department got 47 of them for free from GEMA.

Tim Watkins, the SWAT commander, said this type of equipment can increase police response time in emergency situations.

"It will increase their speed in engaging a target if they have to and it will also improve their accuracy tremendously, because those optics are 'zeroed' to those weapons and once that optic is zeroed, if their the uh, target is within their window, all they have to do is squeeze the trigger," said Watkins.

Department officials said they plan to have several more training sessions in the upcoming weeks.

