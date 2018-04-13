Tifton summit used to train professionals to handle child abuse - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tifton summit used to train professionals to handle child abuse cases

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
The Alliance for Children Summit was held at Northside Baptist Church in Tifton. (Source: WALB)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

On Friday, in Tifton, law enforcement and other professionals met to bring awareness to child abuse and trafficking in South Georgia.

The training summit held by the organization Alliance for Children encourages the community to address and end child maltreatment in Georgia. 

Representatives from the Federal and Georgia Bureau of Investigation trained professionals on how to deal with child abuse and human trafficking. 

Organizers said people often think human trafficking only happens in metropolitan areas, but it actually happens closer to home than you think.

"The average age of entering into the life of prostitution for children in Georgia is about 13 and a half years old. And sometimes we don't see them in law enforcement until they are well up to 16 or 17 years old. So, it's important for us to get out and talk about this to our law enforcement brother to let them know what to look for," said Brian Johnston, the assistant special agent for the GBI.

Attendees were also trained to recognize child sex exploitation and evaluate child abuse situations.

The non-profit organizations Ruth's Cottage and Patticake House also partnered to sponsor the event.

