State DOE awards grant to south GA schools

Tift County High School is one of four South Georgia schools that has received a Fast Track Grant from the State Department of Education.

The grant funds equipment ready labs for high demand fields.

Tift County High School will get close to $300,000 for equipment for its lab facilities and it has big plans for how to use it.

Four South Georgia schools will split $1.1 million after being awarded the state education department's Fast Track Grant, which funds career, technical and agricultural education labs.

"I think anytime you can have a real application, having that hands-on experience, it goes beyond a textbook," said State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

Tift County High School will spend its $300,000 grant on its health science and agriculture labs. Woods said the district plans to upgrade its anatomy models, medical equipment and agriculture welding equipment.

"To actually be in there to learn, to see and to work in a real-life situation increases the value of the education," said Woods.

The school has already started ordering equipment and is looking forward to getting hands-on with students.

"It's been amazing, our ag program has put a lot into teaching us different things," said high school senior, Caley Diggers.

There are different areas of concentrations for students to dive into.

Diggers said she is proud to be coming out of a school that is taking so much time out to invest in students' career.

"I just think that when we have these additional activities that we can do, it'll just allow our students to be more hands on so that we are better prepared for the real world," said Diggers. "We appreciate it, we appreciate it so much, we could not do any of this without this, so it's great."

The school districts apply for the funding when they submit their career, technical and agricultural education local plans.

The schools received the funding in January.

Tift County High School hopes to have that new equipment in place ahead of the upcoming school year.

Schools in Dougherty County were also awarded grant money.

