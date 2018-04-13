Tift Co. law enforcement sees rise in phone scams

Tift County deputies said they've had a hike in phone scam investigations with caller's impersonating law enforcement officers.

One woman got a voicemail just a few days ago from a potential scammer.

"We are calling you from the investigation team of the IRS. We have just received a notification regarding your tax filings from the headquarters that will expire within the next 24 working hours. And once they get expired, after that you will be taken under custody by the local cops and there are four serious allegations pressed on your name at this moment," said the possible scammer in the voicemail.

Authorities said some scammers will say you owe money for missing jury duty.

Nancy Duke, who received the voicemail said she wanted to see what would happen when she called back.

"I tried the other day and it just, I mean I've called back twice now. I tried the other day and they just hung up on me. But the caller ID said it's from Enid, Oklahoma. It's so obvious it's a scam though, that's what gets me about it," said Duke.

The Tift County Sheriff's Office wants anyone who gets these types of calls or voicemails to contact the sheriff's office immediately. They also said that you should not send them any money or give any financial information to the caller.

