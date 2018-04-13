Families honor fallen victims of crime at Valdosta ceremony - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Families honor fallen victims of crime at Valdosta ceremony

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Gone, but never forgotten. Words that held true on Friday as city leaders and families gathered in Valdosta to honor those who lost their lives to violence.

The ceremony was full of bittersweet tears as families attended the Crime Victim's Rights Ceremony on behalf of their loved ones who were either murdered or killed in a drunk driving accident.

It was part of the National Crime Victims Week.

The theme this year is "Expand the circle, Reach All Victims."

Families brought in photos of their loved ones and toward the end of the ceremony, lit candles as they called out their names, standing in representation of those no longer around to speak for themselves.

"Remain Strong. No matter how dark it gets, it will always get lighter. You have to have faith in your Lord knowing that tomorrow is another day and will be a better day, it may take time, but don't ever give up, " said Lowndes County District Attorney Brad Shealy.

County Commissioner Bill Slaughter presented a proclamation to all the families to signify that this day is to remember those lost.

National Crime Victims Week ends on April 14.

