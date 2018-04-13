Manufacturing plant to give scholarships to support STEM students

Flint Hills Resource Plant is looking to work with Mitchell County School System in getting more students involved with their STEM plant in the future. (Source: WALB)

Flint Hills Resources Camilla Plant is offering three scholarships to Mitchell County seniors interested in Stem education. (Source: WALB)

With high school graduation right around the corner, one Southwest Georgia manufacturing plant is offering money to STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, students for college.

Flint Hills Resources Camilla plant is offering a Discovering Scholarship Program to high school seniors at Mitchell County and Pelham high schools.

Two students at Mitchell County and one at Pelham will get scholarships for $1,500 each.

The organization encourages students to apply at their schools so the company can help make a difference.

"We see it as a good way to look at potential, possible potential future employees of Flint Hills Resources. But really just a way to give back to society and our community as well," said Plant Manager John Bailey.

The company is awarding 40 scholarships in total in Georgia, Iowa and Nebraska.

They are also looking to possibly get more STEM students involved with their plant as a partnership with the school system.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.