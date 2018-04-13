Valdosta Police Department hopes to fix leaky roof

After nearly 70 years, the building that houses those who serve and protect is in great need of some TLC. (Source: WALB)

The current roof is a flat-top that's prone to hold a lot of water, which prevents proper drainage. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Police Department is hoping to get its leaky roof fixed sooner rather than later. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Police Department's building is in need of some major repairs to its roof in order to keep day to day operations flowing smoothly.

City council members will vote next week to either approve or deny the bid for a new roof that the department needs.

With April showers in full swing, the sooner the department has an answer, the better.

"It's clearly a problem, and that's why our mayor and council last year voted to let us put it in the budget," said Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress.

After nearly 70 years, the building that houses those who serve and protect is in great need of some TLC.

"We've got multiple leaks in our roof upstairs and it's starting to affect the overall operation of what we do in the building," explained Childress.

Leaks in the roof have left some of the departments inside the building at risk of losing crucial data.

"When I say leaks, we got leaks in investigations, we've had some water creep down toward the area of our server room, and we can't have any of that," said Childress.

The current roof is a flat-top that's prone to hold a lot of water, which prevents proper drainage. The new roof would alleviate that issue.

"They're going to be putting on now a kind of a seamless roof, and they're going to be putting it over the existing roof, but it's kind of like the best way to describe it, would be a very thick sheet of some type of a liner," explained Childress.

The estimated cost of the new roof is $65,000.

Childress said this is far cheaper than building a whole new building.

"I've had a lot of folks ask me about this building, do we need a new building? I don't think so, because we've done a lot of work in it structurally, but that's kind of the last part of making this building last another 20 years," said Childress.

In the future, the department plans to focus on the technical side of the operation as it runs into issues when it comes to installing modern day technology.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.