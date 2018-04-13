ATC partnership will add volunteer firefighters to Sylvester Fire Department

Fire science students at Albany Technical College graduate with the national firefighters certification they need, but not the state certification. (Source: WALB)

The city of Sylvester took a step forward Friday with a program that will add volunteer staff to its fire department and benefit local college students.

Fire science students at Albany Technical College graduate with the national firefighter's certification they need, but not the state certification.

The partnership between the Sylvester Fire Department and ATC will put the students or graduates who get their national certification to work at the Sylvester Fire Department. They'll work as volunteers and get some experience, plus the chief will help them get their state certification.

The Sylvester City Council approved the partnership in its regular meeting on Friday.

Fire Chief Jack Colby called it a win-win.

"It allows the student to get experience and allows us a chance to actually work them on a shift to some degree and see how they work," explained Colby. "It's an ideal opportunity for us to possibly roll them into some degree of a permanent position."

ATC is finalizing its side of the partnership now.

Once the program is up and running, Colby said he expects to have around 5 people from Albany Technical College in the program at a time.

