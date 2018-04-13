Cook Co. deputy airlifted for burns after incident during school event

A Cook County deputy was burned and airlifted after an accident during a ceremony at Cook Elementary School on Friday. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Cook County deputy was burned and airlifted to a hospital after an accident during a ceremony at Cook Elementary School on Friday.

According to our partners at the "Valdosta Daily Times", Cpl. Chad McDaniel was badly burned while at the KICKS program graduation ceremony.

The "Times" reports that McDaniel was lighting a gas grill for hot dogs when something went wrong and he was taken by a patrol car to the hospital in Tifton. From there, McDaniel was taken by helicopter to a burn unit in Augusta.

The "Valdosta Daily Times" reported that Capt. Brent Exum with the sheriff's office said McDaniel was "alert and talking" and that his first and second-degree burns were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.