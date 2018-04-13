Cook Co. deputy airlifted for burns after incident during school event

A Cook County deputy was burned and airlifted after an accident during a ceremony at Cook Elementary School on Friday.More >>
The number of robberies is down this year in Albany and officials with the police department said that's in many ways, thanks to the hard work of business owners.More >>
The National Grits Festival is back.More >>
Police have charged two men in the armed robbery of an Albany business and discovered a large amount of stolen property in their possession.More >>
The Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit arrested two people on methamphetamine and other drug-related charges following a traffic stop just south of Douglas. K-9 officers initiated the stop Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 441 South near Harvey Vickers Road after the vehicle failed to maintain its lane. The driver, Shelly April Solomon, 43, gave consent to search her vehicle and belongings, and officers found syringes and a scale, commonly used in the drug trade, inside Solomon’s purse. ...More >>
