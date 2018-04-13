Albany ARC shows off art and fashion for a cause

The adults at the Adult Day Center has been working on their art for this event for six months. (Source: WALB)

The Albany ARC Adult Day Center hosted its annual Art and Fashion Gala on Friday. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of people packed the Adult Day Center on Friday to support Albany Advocacy Resource Center's Adult Day Program in a fun way.

Albany ARC held its annual Adult Day Gala featuring an "Art and Fashion" show.

Nearly 40 adults with disabilities created art they've been preparing for months and walked in a live fashion show.

The community was able to purchase the art and assist the organization's fundraising event to help support individuals.

"This was so important just to let the community know that we're here. We want the community to come in. We love having volunteers come in and work with our individuals, share their gifts, and talents they can share with us. We want people to come in and meet our individuals and just become part of our community here at ARC Adult Day Center," said ARC's Adult Day Center Director Sonja West.

Activities held by ARC are usually geared towards education, socialization, community access and confidence.

Organization officials said they need more support from the community since they've had severe cuts federally for the Adult Day Program.

