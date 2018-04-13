Lee Co. Commission closer to road approval near proposed LCMC

Lee County commissioners are one step closer to building a road that would be able to handle all the traffic near the proposed Lee County Medical Center.

On Friday morning commissioners gave the OK for an ecological survey to be done on a section of the Forrester Parkway Project.

Commissioners want to create a connector road between Oakland Parkway and Westover Road.

The road would continue Westover Road off Fussell Road all the way to the back side of the Oakland Parkway, a road that is in the process of being heavily developed.

"It will give you quick access to the hospital if you are on 82 rather than coming on down and getting on Ledo road," explained Commission Chairman Dennis Roland. "It will give the public safety, firetrucks and ambulances quicker access to the west side of the county."

The survey costs almost $10,000 in SPLOST funds.

Once the environmental surveys are complete, commissioners will be one step closer to getting the roads approved.

Commissioners hope to start work on the roads by January of 2019.

