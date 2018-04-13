Albany murder trial scheduled to start Monday

The shooting happened in October 2017. (Source: WALB)

One of the people prosecutors say killed a man during Albany State University's homecoming weekend is slated for trial next week.

Jury selection begins Monday in Courtland Hughley's trial.

Prosecutors said he and David Quimbey shot and killed Zemal Fuentes, 21, at the Quality Inn in October.

Fuentes was in town for Albany State University's homecoming weekend.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a bad drug deal.

Hughley will be on trial for nine charges including murder and aggravated assault.

