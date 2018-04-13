Robberies down in Albany for 2018 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Robberies down in Albany for 2018

Robberies are down in Albany this year. (Source: WALB) Robberies are down in Albany this year. (Source: WALB)
Police responded to a high number of robberies in 2017. (Source: WALB) Police responded to a high number of robberies in 2017. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The number of robberies is down this year in Albany and officials with the police department said that's in many ways, thanks to the hard work of business owners. 

Albany police responded to nine robberies in March. That is 10 less than in 2017 and 12 less than the previous year. 

From January to March 2018, 23 robberies have been reported. 

Chief Michael Persley said businesses owners are listening to the police department and updating their security measures. 

Persley said he believes the department speaking to people at neighborhood watch meetings is helping prevent robberies. 

"We kind of came out of our robbery season, but still people don't need to let their guards down because you never know when a person may see a target and they want to use it as an opportunity," said Persley.

Albany police are concerned with the large number of aggravated assault cases right now. 

Chief Persley said his department is working to spread messages urging people to stop using violence to solve their problems. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • breaking

    Cook Co. deputy airlifted for burns after incident during school event

    Cook Co. deputy airlifted for burns after incident during school event

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:09:31 GMT
    A Cook County deputy was burned and airlifted after an accident during a ceremony at Cook Elementary School on Friday. (Source: Raycom Media)A Cook County deputy was burned and airlifted after an accident during a ceremony at Cook Elementary School on Friday. (Source: Raycom Media)
    A Cook County deputy was burned and airlifted after an accident during a ceremony at Cook Elementary School on Friday. (Source: Raycom Media)A Cook County deputy was burned and airlifted after an accident during a ceremony at Cook Elementary School on Friday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A Cook County deputy was burned and airlifted after an accident during a ceremony at Cook Elementary School on Friday.

    More >>

    A Cook County deputy was burned and airlifted after an accident during a ceremony at Cook Elementary School on Friday.

    More >>

  • Robberies down in Albany for 2018

    Robberies down in Albany for 2018

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:05:49 GMT
    Robberies are down in Albany this year. (Source: WALB)Robberies are down in Albany this year. (Source: WALB)
    Robberies are down in Albany this year. (Source: WALB)Robberies are down in Albany this year. (Source: WALB)

    The number of robberies is down this year in Albany and officials with the police department said that's in many ways, thanks to the hard work of business owners. 

    More >>

    The number of robberies is down this year in Albany and officials with the police department said that's in many ways, thanks to the hard work of business owners. 

    More >>

  • National Grits Festival returns to Warwick Saturday

    National Grits Festival returns to Warwick Saturday

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:01:18 GMT
    The National Grits Festival kicks off Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 a.m. (Source: WALB)The National Grits Festival kicks off Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 a.m. (Source: WALB)
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The National Grits Festival is back.

    More >>

    The National Grits Festival is back.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly