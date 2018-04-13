National Grits Festival returns to Warwick Saturday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

National Grits Festival returns to Warwick Saturday

WARWICK, GA (WALB) -

The National Grits Festival is back.

It kicks off Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 a.m. and activities will run until 4:00 p.m.

This marks the second year the festival is in Warwick since a several-year hiatus.

Back in 2013, the festival got canceled after a long-time sponsor backed out.

On Friday, organizers said that they have almost doubled the number of vendors from last year.

There are all kinds of grits-flavored contests that are free to enter and they all have cash prizes.

For more information on the National Grits Festival, click here.

