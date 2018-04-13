2 men charged in Shabby 2 Chic armed robbery

Now police are working to determine who the stolen property belongs to. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Police have charged two men in the armed robbery of an Albany business and discovered a large amount of stolen property in their possession.

According to the Albany Police Department, Demetrius Gilliard, 20, and Malik Brantley, 20, are being charged in the Shabby 2 Chic armed robbery on March 22.

Police said they received a tip on Wednesday about a burglary that happened in January at an apartment on Lafayette Circle. After police determined the information was credible, they obtained a search warrant on Thursday for another apartment on Lafayette Circle.

Police arrested Gilliard during their search and found a large number of electronics including cell phones, flat screen televisions, hoverboards and fake weapons. Gilliard was charged him with theft by receiving at the time.

Later that day, police received a tip that the person renting the apartment, Brantley, had returned.

Brantley was also taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana and 1st-degree burglary.

Investigators also connected Gilliard and Brantley with the armed robbery at Shabby 2 Chic.

Now police are working to determine who the stolen property belongs to.

“Now we have to match the items with several burglaries and entering auto cases reported in that area to see if any of them match. We are anticipating clearing up more cases as we work through the process,” said Sgt. Phares Taylor with the APD Burglary Unit.

Anyone who has been a victim of a burglary or entering auto in the Northwest Albany area recently and has filed a report is asked to call the burglary investigator at (229) 431-2100 any time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Police said both Gilliard and Brantley have also now been charged with armed robbery.

Both men are in the Dougherty County Jail.

