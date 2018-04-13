Two arrested on drugs charges in Coffee Co.

The Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit arrested two people on methamphetamine and other drug-related charges following a traffic stop just south of Douglas.

K-9 officers initiated the stop Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 441 South near Harvey Vickers Road after the vehicle failed to maintain its lane.

The driver, Shelly April Solomon, 43, gave consent to search her vehicle and belongings, and officers found syringes and a scale, commonly used in the drug trade, inside Solomon’s purse.

Officers saw her appearing to be attempting to kick an object on the ground, which turned out to be two small bags of methamphetamine.

Solomon was arrested at the scene and transported to the Coffee County Jail. She faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object, and failure to maintain lane.

Her passenger, 48-year-old Tommy L. Cooper, Jr., was also found to be in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Cooper was also jailed, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of a drug-related object.

