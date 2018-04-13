Thomasville 8-year-old fires gun while walking home from school - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville 8-year-old fires gun while walking home from school

Thomasville police say an 8-year-old fired a gun while he was walking home from school with a group of children Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps) Thomasville police say an 8-year-old fired a gun while he was walking home from school with a group of children Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Thomasville police say an 8-year-old fired a gun while he was walking home from school with a group of children Wednesday.

It happened in the 600 block of Fletcher Street, just a few hundred feet from Harper Elementary, around 3:00 in the afternoon.

Detectives said the gun is legally owned by a family member of the child. 

Police said that the child took the gun that morning without the owner's knowledge, and carried it to Harper Elementary in his backpack.

They said they don't believe he took it out during school hours.

Thomasville police have forwarded the case to the juvenile court authorities.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • 2 men charged in Shabby 2 Chic armed robbery

    2 men charged in Shabby 2 Chic armed robbery

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:46:37 GMT
    Police have charged two men in connection with an armed robbery of an Albany business and discovered a large amount of stolen property in their possession. (Source: Albany Police Department)Police have charged two men in connection with an armed robbery of an Albany business and discovered a large amount of stolen property in their possession. (Source: Albany Police Department)

    Police have charged two men in the armed robbery of an Albany business and discovered a large amount of stolen property in their possession.

    More >>

    Police have charged two men in the armed robbery of an Albany business and discovered a large amount of stolen property in their possession.

    More >>

  • Two arrested on drugs charges in Coffee Co.

    Two arrested on drugs charges in Coffee Co.

    Friday, April 13 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-04-13 19:58:08 GMT
    (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)(Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)
    (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)(Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)

    The Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit arrested two people on methamphetamine and other drug-related charges following a traffic stop just south of Douglas. K-9 officers initiated the stop Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 441 South near Harvey Vickers Road after the vehicle failed to maintain its lane. The driver, Shelly April Solomon, 43, gave consent to search her vehicle and belongings, and officers found syringes and a scale, commonly used in the drug trade, inside Solomon’s purse. ...

    More >>

    The Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit arrested two people on methamphetamine and other drug-related charges following a traffic stop just south of Douglas. K-9 officers initiated the stop Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 441 South near Harvey Vickers Road after the vehicle failed to maintain its lane. The driver, Shelly April Solomon, 43, gave consent to search her vehicle and belongings, and officers found syringes and a scale, commonly used in the drug trade, inside Solomon’s purse. ...

    More >>

  • Thomasville 8-year-old fires gun while walking home from school

    Thomasville 8-year-old fires gun while walking home from school

    Friday, April 13 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-04-13 19:27:25 GMT
    Thomasville police say an 8-year-old fired a gun while he was walking home from school with a group of children Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps)Thomasville police say an 8-year-old fired a gun while he was walking home from school with a group of children Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps)
    Thomasville police say an 8-year-old fired a gun while he was walking home from school with a group of children Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps)Thomasville police say an 8-year-old fired a gun while he was walking home from school with a group of children Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps)

    Thomasville police say an 8-year-old fired a gun while he was walking home from school with a group of children Wednesday.

    More >>

    Thomasville police say an 8-year-old fired a gun while he was walking home from school with a group of children Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly