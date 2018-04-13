Many South Georgians face federal indictments

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announced Friday that a Grand Jury, sitting in Macon, has returned indictments against twenty-eight defendants. Many of them are South Georgia residents.

An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, Peeler said. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

JAMES T. PARKER, 35 of Leary, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in Federal prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, if convicted. The case was investigated by the Albany Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crane.

Eleven people were indicted for their alleged participation in a Wire Fraud Conspiracy. The government claims that the people indicted participated in a scheme involving Garland and Ethelene Alford and the Lake Flea Market & FDR Grocery in Donalsonville to illegally sell SNAP (Food Stamp) benefits, in exchange for cash or as payment for non-authorized items.

That caused SNAP officials to issue payments to which the co-conspirators were not entitled to get, through interstate wire bank deposits.

Here are those South Georgians listed in the indictment:

GARLAND ALFORD, 75, of Donalsonville, GA, is charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy (Count 1) and SNAP Fraud (Counts 2-9). If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

ETHELENE ALFORD, 75, of Donalsonville, GA, is charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy (Count 1) and SNAP Fraud (Counts 2-9). If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

ANTONIO GARDNER, 34, of Donalsonville, GA, is charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy (Count 1) and SNAP Fraud (Count 17). If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

VICTORIA HENRY, 46, of Donalsonville, GA, is charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy (Count 1) and SNAP Fraud (Count 19). If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

JENNIFER JOHNSON, 29, of Donalsonville, GA, is charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy (Count 1) and SNAP Fraud (15). If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

RENEE KIMBLE, 40, of Donalsonville, GA, is charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy (Count 1) and SNAP Fraud (Count 16). If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

CRYSTAL MAXWELL, 35, of Donalsonville, GA, is charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy (Count 1) and SNAP Fraud (Count 10). If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

ROSANNA ROUPE, 32, of Donalsonville, GA, is charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy (Count 1) and SNAP Fraud (Count 12). If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

JEANIE SHEFFIELD, 34, of Colquitt, GA, is charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy (Count 1) and SMAP Fraud (Count 14). If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

KAYLA WALLACE, 25, of Donalsonville, GA, is charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy (Count 1) and SNAP Fraud (Count 18). If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

KANEESHA WOOTEN, 23, of Bainbridge, GA, is charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy (Count 1) and SNAP Fraud (Count 13). If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney K. Alan Dasher.

