Worth Co. Middle School competes in Special Olympics

By Kaitlin Alexander, Reporter
SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

Worth County Middle School student athletes headed out to Americus, to compete in the Special Olympics on Friday, April 13. 

This morning, the elementary and middle school students cheered and made signs to wish them good luck.

The students are competing in various types of Olympic events and other area middle schools.

Teacher Michelle Suggs works every day with these students and she is so excited to watch them compete. 

"We just like seeing them having a great time and being able to shine. And bringing home some medals," said Suggs.

The Worth County Rams are hoping to bring home some Gold medals back to school on Monday. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

