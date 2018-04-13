Native American Festival underway at Chehaw this weekend

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announced Friday that a Grand Jury, sitting in Macon, has returned indictments against twenty-eight defendants. Many of them are South Georgia residents. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, Peeler said. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt. Here are the people from our area who were indicted- ...More >>
Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announced Friday that a Grand Jury, sitting in Macon, has returned indictments against twenty-eight defendants. Many of them are South Georgia residents. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct, Peeler said. All of the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt. Here are the people from our area who were indicted- ...More >>
Worth County Middle School student athletes headed out to Americus, Georgia to compete in the Special Olympics on Friday, April 13.More >>
Worth County Middle School student athletes headed out to Americus, Georgia to compete in the Special Olympics on Friday, April 13.More >>
You might have noticed around town some Tepees around Albany. Well it's for the Chehaw Park and Zoo's annual Native American Festival taking place this weekend.More >>
You might have noticed around town some Tepees around Albany. Well it's for the Chehaw Park and Zoo's annual Native American Festival taking place this weekend.More >>
April is Military Children Awareness Month, and the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, GA is honoring their kids this whole month. (Source:WALB)More >>
April is Military Children Awareness Month, and the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, GA is honoring their kids this whole month. (Source:WALB)More >>
Assistant Post Commander Sgt. David Hermanowski said that the fatal crash happened on Johnston Road, east of Dasher in Lowndes County, just after 3:00 in the morning.More >>
Assistant Post Commander Sgt. David Hermanowski said that the fatal crash happened on Johnston Road, east of Dasher in Lowndes County, just after 3:00 in the morning.More >>