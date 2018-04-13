Native American Festival underway at Chehaw this weekend - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Native American Festival underway at Chehaw this weekend

By Kaitlin Alexander, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

You might have noticed around town some Tepees around Albany.

Well, it's for the Chehaw Park and Zoo's annual Native American Festival taking place this weekend.

Chehaw Park is bringing awareness to Native American culture with this annual festival. 

Especially for the Chehaw tribe, which is how the park actually got its name. 

Ben Kirkland, Chehaw's Natural Resource Director believes this festival will help the people better understand each Indian tribe.

"Native people of this country is not one group of people. The Cherokee are very different from the Lakota, the Pueblo Indians are very very different from the Creek. And we have a tendency to lump these cultures into one big group and call them Native Americans, and yet every single group has their own individual culture."

Here is the schedule of events for the festival. 

The festival is open Saturday from 9:30 am until 6 pm and Sunday from 9:30 am until 5 pm.

The cost is $12.85 for each adult and $8.35 for children 4-12.

It's only $5 for park members.

Chehaw Park recommends that guests purchase their Fast Pass, in order to skip the long lines coming into the park. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

