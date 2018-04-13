MCLB honors kids during Military Child Awareness Month

April is Military Children Awareness Month and the Marine Corps logistics base in Albany, GA is honoring their kids this whole month. (Source:WALB)

The Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany is celebrating military children all month long.

Month of the Military Child is celebrated every April for military children to understand the role they play in the armed forces community.

This is a time to honor the sacrifices made by military families all over the world.

There are nearly two million "total-force dependent children worldwide".

Military Children have to deal with many hardships from parents being deployed overseas, to finding a new home every few years.

Dorothy Bryant, Director of the Child Development center on base says that the center makes sure they teach the kids at a young age ways to cope with military and everyday life.

Bryant added that many children have a hard time coming to the center in the morning, because they believe their parent will leave again and not return.

Friday afternoon, the base is celebrating these kids by having a special parade in their honor.

Base Lieutenants, family members, and other Marines will be in attendance.

