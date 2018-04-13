Rider dies in Lowndes Co. motorcycle wreck

The Valdosta Post of the Georgia State Patrol announced Friday that a man lost his life in a single vehicle accident in Lowndes County Friday morning.

Assistant Post Commander Sgt. David Hermanowski said that the fatal crash happened on Johnston Road, east of Dasher in Lowndes County, just after 3:00 in the morning.

Hermanowski said that 24-year-old James Michael Thomas Carter of Valdosta, was traveling east on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Carter ran off the road and traveled approximately 230 feet, and got the bike back on the road for about 180 feet, when it crashed.

Carter succumbed to the injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.

Next of kin have been notified, the GSP said.

