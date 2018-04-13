Albany High alum graduates USAF Basic

U.S. Air Force Airman Devin L. Gibson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to the Joint Hometown News Service.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Gibson is the son of Lenzie Gibson and Tunnizia Weston, and the grandson of Eugenia Weston, all of Albany.

He is a 2017 graduate of Albany High School.

