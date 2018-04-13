First Alert Forecast: Strong-Severe Storms roll though Sunday

Warming into the 80s Today and the middle 80s with higher humidity. Mornings turn mild to muggy

WEATHER RESOURCES:

+ Get our weather app: Apple | Android

+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook

+ Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter

A band of strong thunderstorms arrives Sunday from morning west to mid afternoon east. The threat for severe storms ranges from Marginal to Slight. The highway 19 corridor, which includes Albany has the lowest chance of severe storms due to the timing of the storms arriving mid morning. Elsewhere it will be higher with a 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of large hail and 2% chance of an isolated tornado. Rain totals will range 1 to 2 inches. Much cooler air follow Sunday night into the first part of next week. Warming by mid week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.