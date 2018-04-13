Lee Co. schools to have heightened security Friday

Lee County schools will have heightened security on Friday following a threat on social media.

The school system emailed parents Thursday night saying leaders are aware of the post and are taking precautions to keep students safe.

The email to parents did not specify which school was under threat, but many parents emailed WALB News 10 saying Lee County Middle School West was the school.

The school system sent out an alert to parents saying they are taking “immediate steps to investigate.”

Children's safety is a top priority for the school system, so leaders have asked the Lee County Sheriff's Office and Leesburg Police Department to have an increased presence at schools on Friday.

Below is a copy of what was emailed to parents:

We are aware of some social media posts being shared that contain threatening language. We have taken immediate steps to investigate, including involving our partners with the Lee County Sheriff Department and the Leesburg Police Department. Please know that our children's safety is the number one priority for us. Though this situation is being handled tonight, we plan to take additional safety precautions tomorrow to let our children know that they are safe.

Naturally, many parents are concerned because this is not the first South Georgia school threat following the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Thursday afternoon, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office shared to Facebook that one of its schools faced a threat from a post on Facebook.

They later deemed the threat was not credible.

And just last week, Mitchell County Schools canceled classes after two students made threats of violence on social media.

Classes in Lee County will go on as scheduled with heightened security as a precaution.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.