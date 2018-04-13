Lee Co. schools to have heightened security Friday

Lee County schools will have heightened security on Friday following a threat on social media.More >>
Lee County schools will have heightened security on Friday following a threat on social media.More >>
Thomasville fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at Popeyes Thursday morning. Sixteen firefighters responded to the store off Pinetree Boulevard around 9:30.More >>
Thomasville fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at Popeyes Thursday morning. Sixteen firefighters responded to the store off Pinetree Boulevard around 9:30.More >>
First responders say they are already getting plans in place for the event.More >>
First responders say they are already getting plans in place for the event.More >>
Business owners want to remind you to always be aware of your surroundings after a car crashed into a cell phone store in Valdosta.More >>
Business owners want to remind you to always be aware of your surroundings after a car crashed into a cell phone store in Valdosta.More >>
Thursday night Albany Communications named LaShelia McMillan the Dispatcher of the Year.More >>
Thursday night Albany Communications named LaShelia McMillan the Dispatcher of the Year.More >>