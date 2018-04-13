First responders prepare for Rose Show

The Rose Show brings in nearly 30,000 people over a three day period.

First responders say they are already getting plans in place for the event.

The Thomasville Fire Department is working on an Incident Action Plan for the event.

The plan is for first responders to be able to access different places within the city with all the roadblocks and events taking place that weekend.

"Sometimes because PD shuts off certain areas, we divide the city whereas we have units and command units on one side of the city and units and command units on the other side of the city for when its tough to get through the downtown area," said Thomasville Fire Chief Chris Bowman.

Thomasville Police also increase staff for the event.

