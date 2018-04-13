Cause of Thomasville Popeyes fire under investigation

Thomasville fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at Popeyes Thursday morning.

Sixteen firefighters responded to the store off Pinetree Boulevard around 9:30.

Fire Marshal Tim Connell says the blaze began in the restaurant's restroom.

The fire made its way up the restroom walls and onto the roof.

The restaurant will be closed until they are able to fix damage from the smoke.

"Employees said they smelled smoke and a few minutes later the building was filled with smoke," said Connell.

Firefighters monitored the building throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.