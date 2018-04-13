Dougherty Co. holds vigil in honor of National Crime Victims' Week

Candles were lit at the end of the event (Source: WALB)

Southwest Georgia crime victims gathered Thursday night in front of the Dougherty County Government Center to remember loved ones lost to violence.

Local officials from Dougherty County were also on hand for the event.

They spoke about what the community can do to cut down on crime.

They also gave words of hope to the audience.

Dougherty County Director of Victims Services Tonya Hall said this event is important for survivors of crime victims.

"It's an outlet for them to remember their loved ones. It lets the community know that we care, we have not forgotten about the victims," said Hall.

National Crime Victims' Week events continue Friday night with a bowling family fun night from 6:30 until 8:30 at Albany Strikers on West Broad Avenue.

