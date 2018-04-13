Albany dispatcher of the year honored - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany dispatcher of the year honored

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Thursday night Albany Communications named LaShelia McMillan the Dispatcher of the Year.   

McMillian has been with Albany Communications for five years. 

This week is National Telecommunicator Week. 

The City of Albany hosted it's first annual Telecommunicator Appreciation Dinner to reward the dispatchers.

