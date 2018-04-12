Terrell Co. NAACP calls for federal investigation into Dawson city manager

Thursday during a march, a national board member of the NAACP asked for federal officials to look into his concerns over the current Dawson city manager, Barney Parnacott.

La'Shawn Moore, who pleaded guilty to shooting Dawson Mayor Christopher Wright, claims Parnacott paid Moore to carry out the crime.

The Terrell County NAACP held a meeting and march to raise awareness of the current issue.

MORE: Dawson residents want change after city manager accused of paying mayor's shooter

The group called on the FBI to look into the case.

National Board Member of the NAACP Edward DuBose said a federal investigation is needed.

"It's important that justice is not blind in this city. And that's where we are on this matter right now. And we are so glad again that the leadership is standing firm."

Dubose told the crowd he has asked Congressman Sanford Bishop to write a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into this case.

The city attorney said the man who plead guilty to shooting Christopher Wright, who made the claims against Parnacott, has no credibility.

No charges have been filed against the city manager.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.