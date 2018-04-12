Terrell Co. NAACP calls for federal investigation into Dawson city manager

Thursday night Albany Communications named LaShelia McMillan the Dispatcher of the Year.More >>
A new NBC News/Survey Monkey poll released Thursday showed most Georgians approve of the way the Georgia State Legislature is handling its job.More >>
Thursday during a march, a national board member of the NAACP asked for federal officials to look into his concerns over the current Dawson city manager, Barney Parnacott.More >>
Southwest Georgia crime victims gathered Thursday night in front of the Dougherty County Government Center to remember loved ones lost to violence.More >>
It's income tax time, and criminals are targeting South Georgians to steal their personal and financial information. The United States Secret Service investigates identity theft crimes and warns you that there are criminals in South Georgia working to steal your money, or money from the United States government.More >>
