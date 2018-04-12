Terrell Academy squeezes past Deerfield-Windsor - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Terrell Academy squeezes past Deerfield-Windsor

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Quintard Wright of Terrell Academy (Source: WALB) Quintard Wright of Terrell Academy (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Terrell Academy used a 4-run 4th inning to defeat Deerfield-Windsor 5-4 on the road.

The Eagles have now won three straight and improve to (12-2) on the season. The Knights fall to (10-5).

