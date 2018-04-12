ASU political science professor responds to recent GA political poll

A new NBC News/Survey Monkey poll released Thursday showed most Georgians approve of the way the Georgia State Legislature is handling its job.

The poll was conducted last month from March 12 through March 25. Just over 2,000 adults who live in Georgia were sampled for the online poll.

According to the poll, 57 percent of respondents either strongly approve or somewhat approve.

Associate Professor of Political Science at Albany State University Roger Marietta said state legislatures have played it safe recently.

"They had a pretty good windfall in terms of taxes and they distributed that pretty generously. And they're anticipating a tax cut next year based on a further federal tax reform," said Marietta.

The poll also shows 74 percent of respondents say they rate the condition of the Georgia economy as either good or very good.

Marietta says people across southwest Georgia, especially in the Albany area would have to disagree.

"We have a lot of room for improvement in this area, so I would say the economy's improved. But I don't think people in this area are satisfied at all."

The poll also asked respondents about undocumented immigrants working in the United States.

Sixty-seven percent of people who responded said undocumented immigrants should be offered a chance to apply for legal status.

Marietta said the president's current stance is scaring Georgians.

"The rural areas, especially around here, they're concerned about that because nobody else can do that work. Where they're picking beans and tomatoes and watermelons in a quick way," said Marietta.

The poll had a margin of error of 3.4 percent.

Marietta also said polling is not perfectly accurate and there can be fluctuations.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.