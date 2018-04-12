Rams working on consistency entering SIAC golf tournament

The Albany State golf team won the SIAC in its inaugural season, but that doesn't mean conference opponents are going to roll this spring.

The Golden Rams hit the driving range at Stonebridge Golf and County club Thursday afternoon.

Last season the team had the best three finishes at conference, and the team won by 52 strokes.

It's a new season, and the Golden Rams are hanging onto old results.

ASU has placed top-4 in both of it's March tournaments.

With over three weeks between their last event and the conference tourney, head coach Gary Hilton says consistency is their area of emphasis.

"We've shot some really good scores, and then the very next day its kind of polar opposites," said Hilton. "We'll have one where everything looks really good and then the next day we're kind of off a little bit, so we've got to learn a little bit more consistency."

The SIAC tourney gets underway Monday in Peachtree City at Flat Creek Country Club.