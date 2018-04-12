4 student-athletes sign from Lee County baseball

The Lee County baseball program is rich with talent, and 4 of its seniors were rewarded today with collage scholarships.

Garrett Suiter, Jonathan Logsdon, Layne Wiard and Reid Hanson all signed letters of intent to play college baseball today.

Suiter is remaining in-state at Augusta State University.

Logsdon is going to Santa Fe Community College in Florida.

Wiard and Hanson are both heading southbound for Albany State University.

The four seniors have been keys to the Trojans success, which includes a 6A state runners up finish in 2017.

"Its like 150, 160 innings between Hanson and Wiard, and probably like 184 games played between just Logsdon and Suiter," said head coach Brandon Brock. "So they have been crucial."

Lee County and its signees return to the diamond tomorrow hosting a region doubleheader with coffee starting at 4:30 p.m.

