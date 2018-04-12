Valdosta police investigate shooting that injured 1

Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center.More >>
Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center.More >>
Valdosta Police want answers after a shooting put one man in the hospital.More >>
Valdosta Police want answers after a shooting put one man in the hospital.More >>
More counterfeit bills and checks are popping up around Albany and Dougherty County, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.More >>
More counterfeit bills and checks are popping up around Albany and Dougherty County, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.More >>
Two men were indicted by a Dougherty County grand jury, charged with 27 counts related to entering autos during a three-month span.More >>
Two men were indicted by a Dougherty County grand jury, charged with 27 counts related to entering autos during a three-month span.More >>
Dougherty County officials are turning to theater to help teach area youth about the dangers of opioids.More >>
Dougherty County officials are turning to theater to help teach area youth about the dangers of opioids.More >>