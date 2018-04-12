Valdosta police investigate shooting that injured 1 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta police investigate shooting that injured 1

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Valdosta police want answers after a shooting put one man in the hospital. (Source: WALB) Valdosta police want answers after a shooting put one man in the hospital. (Source: WALB)
Lieutenant Adam Bembry (Source: WALB) Lieutenant Adam Bembry (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Valdosta police want answers after a shooting put one man in the hospital.

Police said it took place in the 2000 block of Oakdale Drive.

Police have said very little about the case because it is an active and ongoing investigation. 

What WALB has been told is that a man walked into an emergency after he was shot. Officials said his injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said it happened on Wednesday around 9 a.m. They said they believe it was drug-related but have not issued any arrest warrants at this time.

Lieutenant Adam Bembry said people should report all suspicious activity you see happening in your neighborhoods.

"Anybody that you don't recognize as being a neighbor or a frequent person in the area, something doesn't look right, obviously, call it in," explained Bembry.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

