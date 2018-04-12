VSU opens new veteran resource center - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VSU opens new veteran resource center

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Connect
Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center. (Source: WALB) Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center. (Source: WALB)
VSU staff said the school caters to roughly 400 active, retired or military-related students. (Source: WALB) VSU staff said the school caters to roughly 400 active, retired or military-related students. (Source: WALB)
Organizer Mark Smith (Source: WALB) Organizer Mark Smith (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center.

Thursday was the grand opening for the resource center, geared toward helping veterans and their families transition into college life at VSU.

The center holds conference rooms, study labs equipped with computers and lounge areas.

Advisers will be made available for additional guidance needs, such as scholarships. 

"We'll have information on courses that they can take, we'll also be able to help them with a review of their military transcripts, which is always very important for them because military veterans like to try to receive credit for their military experience," said Organizer Mark Smith.

VSU staff said the school caters to roughly 400 active, retired or military-related students.

It is the staff's hope that this center will also allow veterans to meet other veterans who are taking the same paths, so they know they are not on their own.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • VSU opens new veteran resource center

    VSU opens new veteran resource center

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:20:58 GMT
    Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center. (Source: WALB)Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center. (Source: WALB)
    Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center. (Source: WALB)Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center. (Source: WALB)

    Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center.

    More >>

    Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center.

    More >>

  • Valdosta police investigate shooting that injured 1

    Valdosta police investigate shooting that injured 1

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:18:56 GMT
    Valdosta police want answers after a shooting put one man in the hospital. (Source: WALB)Valdosta police want answers after a shooting put one man in the hospital. (Source: WALB)
    Valdosta police want answers after a shooting put one man in the hospital. (Source: WALB)Valdosta police want answers after a shooting put one man in the hospital. (Source: WALB)

    Valdosta Police want answers after a shooting put one man in the hospital.

    More >>

    Valdosta Police want answers after a shooting put one man in the hospital.

    More >>

  • Dougherty Co. officials see rise in counterfeit money

    Dougherty Co. officials see rise in counterfeit money

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:25:23 GMT
    Counterfeit bills have most commonly been used at convenience stores within the county. (Source: WALB)Counterfeit bills have most commonly been used at convenience stores within the county. (Source: WALB)
    Counterfeit bills have most commonly been used at convenience stores within the county. (Source: WALB)Counterfeit bills have most commonly been used at convenience stores within the county. (Source: WALB)

    More counterfeit bills and checks are popping up around Albany and Dougherty County, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. 

    More >>

    More counterfeit bills and checks are popping up around Albany and Dougherty County, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly