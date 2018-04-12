VSU opens new veteran resource center

VSU staff said the school caters to roughly 400 active, retired or military-related students. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta State University just expanded its services to the veterans who help protect us daily as it held a ribbon-cutting for the all-new Veteran Resource Center.

Thursday was the grand opening for the resource center, geared toward helping veterans and their families transition into college life at VSU.

The center holds conference rooms, study labs equipped with computers and lounge areas.

Advisers will be made available for additional guidance needs, such as scholarships.

"We'll have information on courses that they can take, we'll also be able to help them with a review of their military transcripts, which is always very important for them because military veterans like to try to receive credit for their military experience," said Organizer Mark Smith.

It is the staff's hope that this center will also allow veterans to meet other veterans who are taking the same paths, so they know they are not on their own.

