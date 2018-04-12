Dougherty Co. officials see rise in counterfeit money

Counterfeit bills have most commonly been used at convenience stores within the county. (Source: WALB)

More counterfeit bills and checks are popping up around Albany and Dougherty County, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.

This week, two men were indicted for forgery and making false statements. Edwards said they were using fake bills.

He said he's also seen cases of people printing fake checks.

"Fictitious checks normally are parts of larger schemes. The checks are printed from other locations and then people are recruited to pass these checks. That is what we are seeing most frequently," said Edwards.

Edwards said that clerks need to be on the lookout for fake cash when they are taking money from customers.

