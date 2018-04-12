Teens indicted on entering auto charges, reportedly stole 5 guns

These teens were arrested ini January, charged with multiple entering autos. (Source: WALB)

Two men were indicted by a Dougherty County grand jury, charged with 27 counts related to entering autos during a three-month span.

While police reminding you not to leave valuables in your cars may sound like a broken record, the crime is continuing to happen all over town.

"These are usually a lot of times crimes of opportunity," explained Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards. "They see something valuable like a purse, cell phone or even a firearm."

This year already more than 40 people have reported car break-ins in Albany.

On Wednesday, a Dougherty County grand jury indicted two teens, Keyonta Banks and Robert McCoy on 27 counts related to entering autos.

"They are allegedly involved in a lot of break-ins in Dougherty County," said Edwards.

Indictments reveal 12 different people reported their car was broken into between November 29, 2017, and January 8, 2018.

"Prevention is the best medicine here," explained Edwards, who said often times people are leaving these items in their cars overnight in visible areas.

During that 41-day period, the indictment said the men got away with three cell phones, two tablets, two laptops, cash and five guns.

"In this instance, the potential sentence is five years for each vehicle that was allegedly entered," explained Edwards.

That would mean they could spend decades behind bars if convicted of the crimes.

Entering-auto crimes leave behind little evidence, which makes them difficult to prosecute. But when someone is arrested quickly, police said it is noted.

"Maybe someone figured out things are getting hot around here and I need to go elsewhere," explained Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.

Banks and McCoy have been charged in nine of the 17 reported entering autos in January in Albany.

Twenty-three car break-ins were reported in February and March.

