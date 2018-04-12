Dougherty Co. officials host opioid reenactment

Dougherty County officials are turning to theater to help teach area youth about the dangers of opioids.

Leaders invited over 1,000 students from area schools to do a reenactment.

Officials said it shows the effects of opioids and the lasting impact they have on families. They said the opioid abuse problem is getting worse and they want to bring it to the forefront of conversations with students like they have with drunk or distracted driving.

"Last year we had 17 death overdoses," said Fowler. "Our job now, I feel, is to bring the public and school awareness to what we're trying to do."

The one-hour reenactment show will be at 10 a.m. at the Albany Civic Center on Tuesday, April 17.

Staff members from several city and county agencies will be participating in the program and WALB's Jim Wallace will be the emcee at the event.

