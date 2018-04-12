NBC polls show Georgians happy with economy, Albany residents still concerned

Business owners want to remind you to always be aware of your surroundings after a car crashed into a cell phone store in Valdosta.More >>
Business owners want to remind you to always be aware of your surroundings after a car crashed into a cell phone store in Valdosta.More >>
An Albany man, who prosecutors said killed a man because of a dominoes game, is closer to a trial.More >>
An Albany man, who prosecutors said killed a man because of a dominoes game, is closer to a trial.More >>
NBC and SurveyMonkey polled more than 15,000 Americans to ask how they feel about their overall state approval, state economic and national economic approval.More >>
NBC and SurveyMonkey polled more than 15,000 Americans to ask how they feel about their overall state approval, state economic and national economic approval.More >>
All three of Dougherty County’s Superior Court judges have filed an Order of Recusal in the legal case of Michael McCoy v. Dougherty County, Ga. et. al.More >>
All three of Dougherty County’s Superior Court judges have filed an Order of Recusal in the legal case of Michael McCoy v. Dougherty County, Ga. et. al.More >>
Phoebe Putney held its 26th Annual Paver Dedication Ceremony Thursday morning in a celebration of life.More >>
Phoebe Putney held its 26th Annual Paver Dedication Ceremony Thursday morning in a celebration of life.More >>