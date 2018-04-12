NBC polls show Georgians happy with economy, Albany residents still concerned

Albany residents want to see leaders focus on the economy in the area. (Source: WALB)

NBC and SurveyMonkey polled more than 15,000 Americans to ask how they feel about their overall state approval, state economic and national economic approval.

Poll results show Georgia residents were the most pleased overall with their state economy with a 74 percent approval rating from residents that Georgia's economy is doing well.

It's an election year and many Albany residents said they want their state leaders to bring revenue and economic development to the area.

"Hopefully they will put more focus on getting jobs in our areas," said Albany resident Sanja Sanders. "Because we are losing a lot of businesses. We have Kmart that's closed, several other businesses, other corporations that have closed. I think we just need to try and network and get the opportunity for our other bigger businesses and other opportunities to come in here for our community. "

Many of the stores that have closed in Albany are chain stores closing nationwide, such as Kmart and Toys "R" Us.

But Albany residents said they want to know if candidates have ideas to create jobs and revenue to replace them.

