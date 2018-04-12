Car plows into Valdosta cell phone store

The Valdosta Fire Department did respond to the scene and is investigating what happened. (Source: Valdosta Fire Department)

Business owners want to remind you to always be aware of your surroundings after a car crashed into a cell phone store in Valdosta.

On Wednesday morning, a vehicle plowed into Yers Wireless Store.

Business Owner Dave Leonard said the day started like any other, but that would change in the blink of an eye as a car came barreling through the wall, smashing everything in its path.

"It was just this real loud roaring sound, then that's when we all came out and seen what happened," explained Leonard.

Leonard, who owns Fisherman Paradise, said he's been in the same plaza for 18 years and has never seen anything quite like the accident that happened on Wednesday.

"It shocked all of us," said Leonard. "It was a real loud bang, something different that you wouldn't think it would sound like that with what damage it did."

Leonard said the man driving the car crashed into a truck directly in front of his store, but his vehicle didn't stop there. He said the car kept going until it drove straight into the Yers Wireless Store where an employee was inside working.

"I was worried about what side she was on when we ran over there," said Leonard. "Thank the Lord she was on the opposite side and the gentleman was fine," said Leonard.

The employee didn't want to be identified but said she was on the other side of the store and thankful that her kids weren't with her, as they usually are.

"Her kids are normally there when they are out of school, which last week they were, and if they were over there with her, that would have been a drastic thing then," said Leonard.

At this time no one knows what exactly caused the accident.

The Valdosta Fire Department did respond to the scene and is investigating what happened.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.