POLL: To Mayochup or not to Mayochup? Asking for Heinz

Heinz Ketchup, known for its tomato-based condiment product you may or may not dip everything into, has a very important question, should Mayochup be a thing?

What is Mayochup you ask? It is a saucy combination of Heinz Real Mayonnaise and Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

Heinz tweeted out on Wednesday that 500,000 votes for yes means the company will be unleashing Mayochup to the public.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

So, if you want to save yourself the hassle of having to purchase two products and mix them yourself, put social media democracy to use. Actually, if you think this is disgusting, you should also vote. Either way, flex your Twitter muscles and cast your ballot.

The last day to vote is Sunday, so head to Twitter before the poll closes.

