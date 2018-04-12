POLL: To Mayochup or not to Mayochup? Asking for Heinz - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

POLL: To Mayochup or not to Mayochup? Asking for Heinz

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Heinz wants your opinion on Mayochup. (Source: Heinz Ketchup Twitter page) Heinz wants your opinion on Mayochup. (Source: Heinz Ketchup Twitter page)
(WALB) -

Heinz Ketchup, known for its tomato-based condiment product you may or may not dip everything into, has a very important question, should Mayochup be a thing?

What is Mayochup you ask? It is a saucy combination of Heinz Real Mayonnaise and Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

Heinz tweeted out on Wednesday that 500,000 votes for yes means the company will be unleashing Mayochup to the public.

So, if you want to save yourself the hassle of having to purchase two products and mix them yourself, put social media democracy to use. Actually, if you think this is disgusting, you should also vote. Either way, flex your Twitter muscles and cast your ballot. 

The last day to vote is Sunday, so head to Twitter before the poll closes.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

