President's plane lands at Moody AFB for testing

Military representatives in Valdosta have confirmed that a Boeing 747 seen Wednesday at Moody Air Force Base is one of two assigned to the Presidential Airlift Group.

It's also referred to as the VC 25A or what's commonly known as Air Force One.

However, the Air Force One radio call-sign is reserved exclusively for occasions when the president of the United States is on an aircraft.

The plane did multiple take-offs, approaches and landings under a variety of different conditions.

No passengers were on board.

