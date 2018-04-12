First Alert Storm Tracker lands in Nashville

Sixth Grade students at Berrien Middle School were given a special weather lesson Thursday morning, when First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton brought WALB's First Alert Storm Tracker to their school.



These sixth graders got a tour of the storm tracker and asked plenty of great questions about the weather. The students are learning about air masses, different weather fronts, and storms in their classrooms.

One student who wants to be a weatherman, loved getting a hands-on approach to his future career.

"Hands-on activities are better, because you can actually experience how it works and how it feels. In case you want to be a weatherman in the future, which I do. Sort of like a little head start of learning how to be a weatherman," said sixth-grade student Nicky.

